Reading considering swoop for out-of-work 55-year-old

Chris Wilder is in the frame to become the new Reading boss, according to Alan Nixon.

Reading’s dismal season saw them relegated to League One before they even kicked off on the final day of the campaign against Huddersfield Town.

The 2-0 defeat away to the Terriers wrapped up a season to forget after the Royals were ultimately relegated by the six-point deduction they received, although under Paul Ince and Noel Hunt’s interim control, they failed to win a league game since February – a run of 13 games.

Relegation means Reading will be playing third-tier football for the first time in 20 years and the club need a strong manager to bring them back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

According to Alan Nixon, Reading believe that man could be former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Wilder, with the 55-year-old set to leave Watford at the end of the season.

Wilder to Reading?

Reading’s potential swoop for Wilder would seem unlikely on the face of it considering he’s come off the back of spells at three Championship sides, last managing in League One when in charge of Sheffield United. He led them back to the second-tier, then taking them to the Premier League.

However, a season to forget for Wilder saw him sacked by Boro back in November after winning just two of 12 games in all competitions, then joining Watford on a short-term contract where he’s only won three from a possible 11 games.

Therefore, a switch to League One could be appealing although Reading’s transfer budget and the quality of their squad next season will be a worry if they want to bounce back immediately.

Wilder’s next step will be a big decision for him as he looks to get his managerial career back on the right track.