Portsmouth monitoring League One talisman as contract nears expiry

Portsmouth are keeping tabs on Cambridge United striker Sam Smith, according to The News.

Smith, whose contract expires this summer, has reportedly caught the eye of Portsmouth after scoring 13 goals and assisting three times in League One this season for Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old’s goals were key to Cambridge’s survival, with their 2-0 win on the final day of the season against Forest Green seeing them stave off the drop by one point.

Amid previous claims of interest, ex-Pompey boss Danny Cowley previously said last year that Smith was not on Portsmouth’s radar, but after another impressive season at the Abbey, it seems interest could be about to materialise.

According to The News, Portsmouth are ‘keeping tabs’ on Smith, who is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires. Manager John Mousinho is said to have watched Smith last week in United’s 1-0 defeat against Burton Albion.

Smith to Fratton Park?

Smith has proved in his last two seasons for Cambridge United that he is a reliable goalscorer at this level, scoring 35 goals in all competitions across the previous two campaigns.

Portsmouth will be keen to bolster their attacking options after they scored the second lowest number of goals in the top ten of the league this season, less than 14th place Exeter City and just three more than 17th place Bristol Rovers.

Pompey are set to see Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott depart Fratton Park in the summer when their loan deals expire, leaving just Ipswich Town target Colby Bishop as the club’s only senior striking option next season.

Smith would be a shrewd signing on a free transfer but Portsmouth may have to move quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.