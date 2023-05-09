Norwich City, Preston, Stoke City all keen on Championship man who’s out of contract this summer

Norwich City, Preston North End, and Stoke City are all keen on signing Burnley forward Ashley Barnes on a free transfer this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Barnes, 33, has enjoyed a strong season with Burnley in the Championship.

Upon Vincent Kompany’s arrival last summer, and the arrival of a number of new players, Barnes might not have been expecting to play such an important role for the Clarets. But the attacker racked up 39 league appearances under Kompany, scoring six and assisting three along the way.

He sees his contract expire next month, bringing an end to a nine-year stay at Turf Moor. But Nixon has revealed on his exclusive Patreon account this morning (via FLW) that Championship trio Norwich, Preston, and Stoke are all keen on signing Barnes in the summer transfer window.

Barnes’ Burnley claimed the Championship crown this season, with Preston finishing in 12th, Norwich in 13th, and Stoke in 16th.

Hot property…

Barnes has surprised many with his performances this season. Despite being an older player in a young and new-look side, he’s played well for Burnley and he looks set to earn himself a decent move in the summer.

And a move to any of Norwich, Preston, or Stoke could be attractive as all could be in play-off contention next time round.

Preston might have an obvious edge as they’re closer to Burnley, where Barnes has been for nearly a decade. But Norwich or Stoke might be able to offer a more lucrative deal and so this race seems to be wide open as things stand.

Expect more teams to show an interest as well given Barnes’ experience in the Premier League and also his versatility in attack.