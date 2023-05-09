Millwall, Birmingham City, Derby County and Wrexham among sides eyeing 22-goal star

Millwall, Birmingham City, Derby County and Wrexham are all among the numerous admirers of Cheltenham Town talisman Alfie May, as per the Express.

May, 29, starred for Cheltenham Town once again over the 2022/23 campaign.

The striker has notched 22 goals and four assists in 46 outings across all competitions, with interest from other clubs regularly reported. That theme looks set to continue coming up to the summer transfer window too, with a whole host of potential suitors mentioned in a new report from the Express.

They claim that May is being eyed up by Championship trio Millwall, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. Luton Town are also admirers, but the outcome of their play-off bid will impact any potential pursuit.

League One sides Derby County and Peterborough United are said keen, while ambitious Gillingham and newly-promoted Wrexham are other suitors.

May is almost certainly going to be on the move this summer, admitting himself that he has likely played his last game for Cheltenham Town after signing off with a goal against Charlton Athletic on the final day of the season.

Destined for bigger things…

While Gillingham and Wrexham are both ambitious clubs, you can’t help but feel like their interest is incredibly optimistic.

May has been tearing it up in League One for a side not exactly flourishing in the division, so it seems that he will be heading to a more upwardly-mobile side in the third-tier at the very least. At 29, this is a big opportunity for May to make a big move up the leagues after working his way through non-league football and it seems that is what will happen.

It will be interesting to see who wins the race for his services though, with plenty of options sure to be on the table.