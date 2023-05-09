Ligue 1 side take interest in QPR man

French Ligue 1 side Reims are keen on QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, reports Daily Mail.

Dieng, 28, has been with QPR since 2016. The Swiss-born shot-stopper began his career in his native Switzerland before heading to England, where it would take him a long time to get a chance in a QPR shirt.

After numerous loan spells across the English Football Pyramid, Dieng was finally handed the QPR starting spot by Mark Warburton in the 2020/21 season, and the R’s haven’t looked back since.

Dieng has earned many plaudits over the past three seasons but with his contract out in 2024, and given QPR’s struggles in the Championship this season, a few player sales looks very likely this summer.

And Dieng looks set to be one of those, especially now with Daily Mail reporting that Ligue 1 side Reims are interested in signing the four-cap Senegalese international during the upcoming summer transfer window.