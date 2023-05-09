League Two winger spends time on trial with Manchester United

Manchester United had Salford City winger Kelly N’Mai in on trial last week, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed.

Manchester United and Salford City’s close link is no secret given the Class of 92’s ownership of the Ammies, and it seems the Red Devils could be looking to swoop on the League Two side for a promising talent.

Dutch winger N’Mai has played 11 times for Salford’s first-team since pushing through the youth ranks, also spending time on loan in the National League North with Chester recently. He netted his first senior goal towards the end of last month, scoring in a comfortable 4-0 win over Buxton.

Now though, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed that N’Mai has also been spending time with Premier League giants Manchester United of late.

The 19-year-old featured in an U21s clash against Leicester City last week. He played 51 minutes in the 2-2 draw before making way for Sam Murray.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

One to watch…

It remains to be seen whether or not N’Mai has done enough to impress the youth staff at Manchester United but when such a big opportunity comes knocking, EFL clubs rarely deny their youngsters the chance to make such a big step up to a top club.

If the trial doesn’t come to anything though, he’ll be a player worth keeping an eye on for the Ammies.

The Manchester United trial shows the talent people believe he has and with senior appearances already under his belt for the club, it will be hoped that he can go on to become a star player for Neil Wood’s Salford side in the years to come.