League One and League Two clubs battling for out of contract QPR ace, report claims

QPR defender Conor Masterson is wanted by both Exeter City and Gillingham this summer, The Real EFL has claimed.

QPR man Masterson has been a huge hit on loan with Gillingham over the second half of the season. He returned to Priestfield for a second stint in January, playing a key role in their rise away from the relegation battle.

His displays have seen him become a firm favourite among supporters and it has already been said that he could end up staying with the Gills beyond the end of the campaign. However, claims of rival interest have emerged.

According to a report from The Real EFL, League One side Exeter City are also planning on making an offer for Masterson.

They add that loan club Gillingham are confident of securing his services on a permanent basis, but the rumoured interest from Exeter certainly hots up the battle for signature as his QPR contract nears an end.

A fresh start awaits…

As he nears the end of his time at Loftus Road, it will be interesting to see where Masterson winds up playing his football.

He’s already a popular figure with Gillingham and he’s shown he’s got what it takes to impress at that level, but Exeter will be an attractive prospect too. They’ll be hoping to build on a strong first season in League One, so joining a club on the up could appeal to the ex-Liverpool youngster.

Regardless of whether he starts a new chapter as a permanent Gillingham player or looks to test himself in the third-tier with Exeter, regular game time will be the priority after failing to nail down a place in QPR’s senior side.