Latest Derby County news: Ipswich Town man linked, Rams want 20-goal striker + more

Derby County missed out on a spot in the League One play-offs after losing 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Paul Warne’s side finished in 7th place of the table and one point behind Peterborough United in 6th. But the season on the whole has been a positive one for the Rams who endured a torrid time last season.

Progress has been made and the club will hope for another busy summer transfer window so that they can challenge for promotion next season, and the transfer rumour mill looks to be turning as we enter the summer months.

One player being linked with Derby County ahead of the summer is Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni. The 22-year-old has just finished a season-long loan with Leyton Orient where he featured 41 times in League Two and earned promotion to the third tier. Watford are also said to be interested.

And the Rams are once again being linked with Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher. Journalist Darren Witcoop says that the full-back is expected to leave this summer and that Derby County are leafing the race to sign Fisher.

The final name being linked with a summer move to Pride Park is Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May. A report from Express claims that Derby, Millwall, Birmingham City, and Wrexham are all showing an interest in May, who netted 20 goals in 39 League One outings for the Robins this season.

Lastly, it’s said that Curtis Davies wants to extend his Derby County stay by another year. The 38-year-old centre-back is out of contract this summer but The Sun claim that Davies wants to play on.

The 2023/24 campaign is set to get underway in July.