Ipswich Town set to transfer list forward upon return from EFL loan

Ipswich Town are set to make forward Joe Pigott available for transfer this summer, it has been said by Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town signed Pigott in the summer of 2021 following his impressive time with AFC Wimbledon. It hasn’t really gone to plan at Portman Road though, with the striker heading out on loan last summer after dropping down the pecking order.

Pigott has spent the 2022/23 campaign with fellow third-tier side Portsmouth, netting seven goals and providing three assists in 44 games across all competitions.

Uncertainty surrounds his future in East Anglia though and upon their promotion to the Championship, it is said that Pigott will be available for transfer ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said that Pigott will be up for sale this summer. He has a year left on his contract still, so Town will receive a fee for his services if a move away does transpire.

Best for all?

A summer move for Pigott seems it could be best for all looking ahead to next season.

He wasn’t able to nail down a place in the side in League One so a return to the team in the Championship seems even more unlikely. With a year left on his contract, it means Town will still recoup some money for his services too.

Pigott has impressed in League One before, starring during his time for AFC Wimbledon. He could be a valuable attacking addition for a club in the market for a striker this summer, but it remains to be seen just who looks to strike a deal as he prepares for a move away from Portman Road.