Hull City open to offers for midfielder and centre-back, report reveals

Hull City ‘will listen’ to offers for Ryan Woods and Tobias Figueiredo this summer, whilst loan men Malcolm Ebiowei and Dimitrios Pelkas won’t be pursued on fresh deals, according to Hull Live.

Hull City will be keen to crack on with summer business quickly and it seems Liam Rosenior has already made decisions on Woods and Figueiredo’s futures after the pair missed the final game of the season.

The Tigers finished their season with a goalless draw away against Luton Town to see them finish in 15th place in the table.

Rosenior has Hull on the right path but he’s made his mind up on four players that he doesn’t see as part of his plans next season.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers ‘will listen’ to offers for Woods and Figueiredo, whilst loan players Ebiowei and Pelkas’ loan deals aren’t expected to be pursued on longer deals.

There’s still a decision to be made on Aaron Connolly’s future in the coming days. The same goes for fellow loan men Karl Darlow and Nathan Baxter.

Impending summer exits…

The decisions to allow Woods and Figueiredo to leave the MKM Stadium aren’t surprising. Woods started just 16 Championship games all season, playing just three times since February. Meanwhile, Portuguese defender Figueiredo has appeared just 22 times in the league, failing to feature since the first game of 2023.

Ebiowei has struggled to hold down a place in the side too, making just five league starts since his January arrival on loan from Crystal Palace. Pelkas’ involvement under Rosenior has also been limited, the 29-year-old midfielder has started ten times under Rosenior but has been unable to convince his boss of his future in the side.

Rosenior looks to have his plan set in place and the coming weeks will be interesting ones as incomings and departures start to ramp up.