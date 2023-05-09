‘From what I’ve heard…’ – Joey Barton reveals interest in Bristol Rovers ace

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has suggested that striker Aaron Collins could seal a Championship move in the summer transfer window.

Collins, 25, has enjoyed a sublime season in League One with Bristol Rovers. The striker has netted 16 goals and assisted 11 more in 46 League One outings for the Gas, who’ve finished the season in 17th after their promotion from League Two last time round.

Collins is one of the highest scorers in the league and Bristol Rovers boss Barton has seemingly admitted that Collins could be moving on in the summer, after another prolific campaign from the Welshman.

And speaking to BristolLive, Barton was asked how much Collins might cost any purchasing club in the summer and he referenced Burnley’s swoop for MK Dons’ Scott Twine last summer – a move that cost the Clarets a reported £5million.

“Starting point? Has to be where Twine started,” Barton explained.

“It will be a Championship club from what I’ve heard and it’ll depend on how the seasons finish. From what I’ve heard who is circling, whether they come through with an offer or not I’m not sure. From what I have (also) heard there are a couple of teams that aren’t Championship teams next year.”

Collins to the Championship…

Collins has certainly impressed in League One this season. He has the complete package as a player and has made the step from League Two to League One with ease, so a Championship move seems like his best option going into next season.

But whether any club will meet Collins’ valuation remains to be seen. Barton and Bristol Rovers could be holding out for a sizeable fee for the talisman and nobody could blame them, but the fee needs to be low enough to get teams to the negotiating table.

And Barton will no doubt want a move to go down sooner rather than later so that it gives him time to put the money to use, and to try and get his Bristol Rovers side further up the League One table next season.