Fabrizio Romano drops fresh Watford transfer news

Premier League offers are ‘expected in the coming weeks’ for Watford teenager Adrian Blake, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Adrian Blake made his Championship debut on the final day of the season in Watford’s 2-0 win against Stoke City. Blake was brought on for the final five minutes at Vicarage Road as he replaced Ismaila Sarr late in the second half, with the Hornets already two goals up.

The 17-year-old winger has already featured for Watford in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this year, earning his chance after scoring once and assisting twice in three FA Youth Cup games this season.

According to Romano, Watford have a fight on their hands to retain Blake next season with Premier League offers ‘expected in the coming weeks’ – Blake has already been the subject of interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Adrian Blake made his debut today for Watford at 17 years old — club fighting to keep Blake at the club with Premier League offers expected in the coming weeks 🟡✨ Jamaica football federation, planning to call Blake in to the senior squad as England could lose out on youngster. pic.twitter.com/1C2JQFa0Vd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023

Blake to leave Vicarage Road?

Watford won’t take interest in Blake lightly after already losing Joao Pedro before the transfer window has begun to Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst Sarr’s future is continuously up in the air following previous reports that the Senegalese is set to leave Vicarage Road at the end of the season.

If a Premier League offer does materialise then Watford will seemingly have to make a persuading case to keep Blake at the club, although the offer of increased first-team minutes next season in the Championship could be on the table given Watford’s outgoings up front.

It’s unknown what sort of fee the Hornets would be demanding for the teenager as of yet, but Blake’s future is certainly one to keep an eye on in the summer.