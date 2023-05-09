Carrick issues Middlesbrough injury update ahead of play-off semi-finals

Middlesbrough take on Coventry City in the first leg of the play-off semi-final this weekend, and head coach Michael Carrick has issued an update on several injured players ahead of the clash.

Middlesbrough came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Coventry City on Monday afternoon, but they had to get the point without the help of several first-team players.

Although the game did see the return of Riley McGree, Ryan Giles and Darnell Fisher, the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dael Fry, Marcus Forss and Matt Clarke were all still out nursing injuries, whilst Anfernee Dijksteel was serving a suspension after his red card at Rotherham United last week.

With the play-off semi-final this weekend, Carrick was asked by Teesside Live whether any of his players were close to returning, with the Boro boss issuing a mixed response.

“Not particularly close, no. I’m not overthinking the injuries,” he said.

“When the boys are back they’re back. It’s not about who’s not here as much as I love the lads to bits. It’s about who’s here and making a difference when we’re on the pitch.”

“That was one of the biggest things today, getting boys that needed games. Riley had 90 minutes, he hasn’t had that for some time, and obviously Gilo back.



“It’s that time of year where you want as many to pick from as you can. Nevertheless, we have a good squad that’s coped with it. We’ll see who’s fit and who we can pick from.”

Middlesbrough face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Stadium on Sunday at midday, before the second leg the following Wednesday.

A positive outlook from Carrick…

Carrick is making the best of the hand he has been dealt. Several injuries have piled up at a bad time for the Teessiders, but the Boro head coach’s comments suggest he is happy with what he has at his disposal.

The returns of McGree and Giles are imperative to Boro’s chances of success through the play-offs and helping them book a place at Wembley. Whilst although Ramsey and Forss are big misses for the right-hand side, Isaiah Jones’ return to the team and return to form has been a saving grace.

Middlesbrough have enough at their disposal to compete as they showed in their last game against the Sky Blues. They will be hoping they can get one or two back in time for the second leg at the earliest, or the final should they get there.