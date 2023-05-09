Blackburn Rovers in contract talks with 23-year-old star after impressive career revival

Blackburn Rovers are in talks to extend Joe Rankin-Costello’s contract at the club, it has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Rankin-Costello had been viewed as a future first-team player during his time in the youth ranks but when it came to nailing down a regular role, he found himself falling short.

The Stockport-born man’s versatility was a detriment somewhat, meaning he couldn’t truly make a place his own. Injuries didn’t help either, but when the chance came earlier this season, Rankin-Costello grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He came into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side amid a shortage of options at right-back and he’s not looked back since. In the space of six months, he’s gone from an outbound fringe man to player of the year candidate, becoming a vital player for Rovers.

His deal at Ewood Park currently runs until the end of next summer, and while there is a 12-month option in his contract, steps are being taken to secure his long-term future.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers and Rankin-Costello are in talks over a new deal, with the 23-year-old saying this on his plans for his immediate future

“I would like to stay at the club. Hopefully I can, I didn’t want the season to end.

“I’ll have a few weeks and then go again, running, playing football whenever I can.

“It’s about staying fit and hopefully my body can be the same next season.”

1 of 18 Blackburn Rovers signed Dominic Hyam from which club? Peterborough United Birmingham City Coventry City Reading

A key role to play…

After such an impressive break into Tomasson’s starting XI, it will be hoped the only way is up for Rankin-Costello.

He’s thrived in a right-back role, being given the license to push into advanced positions. He often takes up a position in midfield in position, allowing him to put the creativity to use that he gained while playing as an attacking midfielder or winger in youth football.

Rankin-Costello looks like he’ll have an important part to play with Blackburn moving forward and given how Rovers have lost players at the end of their deals before, agreeing a new deal with Rankin-Costello should be considered as a matter of priority.