Arsenal’s apparent valuation of Birmingham City loan man Auston Trusty revealed as Rangers chase deal

Arsenal could sell Auston Trusty for around £2million this summer, with Rangers reportedly interested in the Birmingham City loan man.

An emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that Trusty, 24, is wanted on a permanent deal by Rangers this summer, after his impressive campaign on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship.

Trusty featured in all but two of Blues’ league games this season, scoring four and assisting two as he helped John Eustace to achieve a 17th place finish in his first season in charge, with the American Trusty being named as Birmingham City’s Player of the Season.

Eustace has already revealed that he’d be keen on making Trusty a permanent player in the summer, and now Daily Mail are suggesting that he could be available for just £2million in the summer transfer window – the news come after it was revealed that Blues have secured new funding from American businessman Tom Wagner.