‘A mad season’ – Jed Wallace shares message with West Brom fans as season draws to a close

West Brom’s season ended with a 3-2 defeat away at Swansea City yesterday.

It marks a fairly disappointing end to a fairly disappointing season. West Brom finish the campaign in 9th place of the table and three points outside the top-six, after many expected the Baggies to be challenging for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The club made a number of positive signings in the last summer transfer window, with Jed Wallace’s arrival on a free transfer from Millwall being one of them. The 29-year-old went on to play in all 46 of West Brom’s league games this season, scoring six and assisting eight as he became a key player instantly.

And reflecting on his first season at The Hawthorns, Wallace posted this message on Twitter:

Thankyou for the constant loyal support throughout the season from our fans👏🏼👏🏼Been a mad season overall but I’ve enjoyed my first year at this amazing club @wba , rest now & we will give everything for success next season!! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5g5rsOWKmT — Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) May 9, 2023

Wallace signed a four-year contract with West Brom last summer, so he’s one of the many players sticking around for next season – Carlos Corberan’s first full campaign in charge.

The summer ahead…

West Brom will have lofty expectations once again next season. And if they can back Corberan in the summer transfer window and allow him to put together a team that can really play his way, then the Baggies should be right up there near the top of the table.

Players like Wallace are very technically-gifted but if Corberan had a few more options to rotate throughout the season, then maybe the likes of Wallace would’ve produced more.

Injuries haven’t helped West Brom’s cause either. But with the season over, it gives Corberan and co a chance to reset and restock in time for the 2023/23 campaign, which is due to kick off in July.