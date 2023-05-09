3 out-of-work managers MK Dons must look at after Mark Jackson departure

MK Dons have announced the decision to part ways with Mark Jackson following the climax of the 2022/23 campaign.

MK Dons’ decline has seen them fall from the play-offs last season to relegation this time around. Liam Manning was moved on earlier in the campaign and former Leeds United coach Jackson has been unable to guide them away from the drop. As a result, they’ve opted to part ways with Jackson and no.2 Robbie Stockdale.

Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson. Robbie Stockdale and Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club. MK Dons would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) May 9, 2023

The Dons go down in 21st place, one point away from Cambridge United in safety.

It means they’re in need of a new boss, so here, we put forward three out-of-work replacements MK Dons should consider…

Danny Cowley

Cowley’s resume speaks for itself, enjoying promotions with Lincoln City before stepping up to the Championship with Huddersfield Town. A spell with Portsmouth failed to deliver promotion, but he remained a popular figure among supporters at Fratton Park.

A statement of intent appointment like Cowley would reassure fans ahead of the new season, but it remains to be seen if he would take a job in League Two.

Steve Morison

After being harshly sacked by Cardiff City early in the 2022/23 campaign, he’s deserving of another chance in the dugout. He had the Bluebirds playing far better football but a summer rebuild didn’t yield immediate results and despite improving performances, he was sacked.

He fits the profile of manager the Dons have gone for in recent times as a promising young coach and a chance in League Two could be a great next step in his coaching career.

Michael Appleton

Appleton’s recent spell with Blackpool wasn’t one to remember but there’s no doubting his pedigree after previously spells with Oxford United and Lincoln City. He remains a highly-touted coach and would be a great appointment at League Two level.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he draws attention from other managerless clubs though, so there could be a battle for his services.