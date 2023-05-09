3 out-of-work managers Doncaster Rovers must consider after sacking Danny Schofield

Doncaster Rovers have decided to part ways with manager Danny Schofield after a dismal season for the club.

Doncaster Rovers started with Gary McSheffrey in charge but after taking the decision to part ways with him, ex-Huddersfield Town boss Schofield took the reins at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Things didn’t improve from there though and Rovers ended the season in 18th place – the lowest they have finished in the EFL in the last 20 years. Now, upon the climax of the season, Schofield has departed with immediate effect.

STATEMENT | Danny Schofield has been dismissed as head coach with immediate effect#drfc https://t.co/6LzKCBGQcE — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) May 9, 2023

As a result, they’ll be in the market for a new boss and here, we put forward three out-of-work managers who must be considered.

Grant McCann

McCann is out of work after leaving Peterborough United in January and will likely be strongly linked with a return to the Keepmoat. After his first Posh departure, McCann took charge of Doncaster in 2018, leading them to the League One play-offs in his only season in charge.

He then left to join Hull City, taking them back to the Championship and gaining experience in the second-tier. He could be the man to bring the fans and club closer together once again but he will be an intriguing option for any club in the market for a new boss this summer.

Dave Artell

Artell has been available since leaving Crewe in 2022 and given the success he enjoyed with the Alex, it is somewhat surprising that he hasn’t made a return tot he dugout since.

Artell is a top coach when it comes to developing young players and bringing them into the first-team picture, working well under a limited budget and delivering success when given the time to build his side.

Darrell Clarke

Port Vale decided to sack Clarke in April following a poor run for the club. He was a success in his long-term stay at Bristol Rovers and while the Walsall spell didn’t bear much fruit, he took Vale back into League One.

He’s proven a popular figure among previous fanbases and his flexible tactics and motivational abilities could help get Doncaster back on track after a dismal couple of years for the club. Like McCann though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he draws interest from other managerless clubs this summer.