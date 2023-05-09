2022/23 Championship: Quiz of the Season on The72

The Championship season has closed, and it’s been another sublime one for fans.

Burnley and Sheffield United have earned automatic promotion to the Premier League, whilst Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, and Reading have all been relegated to League One.

There’s still the play-offs to go after a hectic final day of the season which saw Sunderland move up into the play-off places, at the expense of Millwall who lost 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers.

So after another chaotic Championship campaign, let’s put your knowledge to the test on our 2022/23 Championship Quiz of the Season!

Have a go and share it with your friends…