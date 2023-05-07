Premier League club could make Swansea City raid this summer – but on one condition

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be Leicester City’s primary managerial target if they are relegated to the Championship, according to The Sun.

Swansea City boss Martin has endured a turbulent time in South Wales since arriving as Steve Cooper’s replacement. There was big pressure on his shoulders during a dismal run earlier in the season but following a strong end to the campaign, support is behind him once again and hope is there for the future.

Off-pitch matters at the Swansea.com Stadium haven’t always helped Martin in his Swans project but the former Norwich City and Scotland centre-back remains a highly-rated coach.

There has been speculation over his future before and now, The Sun claims that Leicester City will make him their top managerial target this summer, but only if they are relegated.

The Foxes sit in 16th place in the Premier League table as it stands, level on points with Leeds United and 18th placed Nottingham Forest. Four games remain, which will be managed by Dean Smith, who is in charge only until the end of the season.

An interesting summer awaits…

For much of this season, questions have been asked whether Martin’s long-term future really lies with the club. When the Swans have been off form, pressure has been on his shoulders, while struggles in the transfer market and limited financial backing has left Martin wondering if the hierarchy really match his ambitions for the club.

That means interest from Leicester City – or anywhere else for that matter – could make for an intriguing prospect for Martin. The hope will be that he can continue to lead Swansea forward as they bid to rise up the Championship, but his contract situation doesn’t provide much certainty.

His current deal is up next season and it remains to be seen if and when they will look to extend it.