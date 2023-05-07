Luton Town set sights on prolific youngster – Championship new boys also interested

Luton Town are alongside Ipswich Town in eyeing Crystal Palace’s loaned out star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, The Sun has said.

Rak-Sakyi has been a huge hit in League One this season, starring on loan with Charlton Athletic. The winger’s prolific goalscoring at youth level has translated to the senior stage, managing 15 goals and nine assists in 48 games for the Addicks across all competitions.

His displays have already seen newly-promoted Ipswich Town linked ahead of the summer and now, fresh claims over interest have emerged from The Sun.

They reiterate the Tractor Boys’ interest while also revealing that Championship promotion contenders Luton Town are interested in Rak-Sakyi. It is said a deal with the Hatters will only be struck if they aren’t promoted to the Premier League this season as they prepare for the play-offs.

Previous reports have said Palace will take time deciding what will be next for Rak-Sakyi in the 2023/24 campaign, taking time to cast eyes over him in pre-season.

Time will tell…

It seems a fair bit will have to happen before any Luton swoop for Rak-Sakyi comes off. First of all, they’ll have to miss out on promotion, which certainly won’t be in their plans after earning a spot in the play-offs following a brilliant campaign.

Secondly, they’ll need to wait to see what Crystal Palace plan on doing with the 20-year-old this summer. Then, they’ll have to fend off competition for his signature, with Ipswich already keen.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if more sides join the chase for his services either given just how good he has been for Charlton this season. His dynamic dribbling and tricky feet have made him a huge problem for third-tier defenders, often look to cut in on his right and shoot on goal.