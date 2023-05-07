Lincoln City set sights on relegation-threatened goalscorer – deal expiring at the end of the season

Lincoln City are eyeing up Morecambe striker Cole Stockton ahead of the summer, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Lincoln City will be hoping to kick on in the 2023/24 campaign after a steady first campaign under Mark Kennedy.

The Imps look set to settle around mid-table, heading into the final day of the season in 11th place. They’ll be keen to hold onto a top-half finish to round out the campaign and after two consecutive defeats, they should be looking to end on a high.

One eye will already be on their plans for the summer window though and now, it has been claimed that Morecambe star Stockton is firmly on their radar.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said that the Imps are ‘taking a big interest’ in the 29-year-old, who scored a brace against them last weekend. His goals saw Morecambe pick up a vital 3-2 win in their fight for survival, taking Derek Adams’ side into the final day level on points with MK Dons.

On the move?

Stockton’s full focus will be on securing Morecambe’s safety today but it could be that he’s on the move regardless of whether they’re relegated or not. He’s out of contract at the end of the season and has shown that he can be a dangerous goalscorer at this level.

This season hasn’t been the best for Stockton but five goals in his last three games has taken him to 10 in 38 League One outings – a respectable return in a relegation-threatened side. He managed 23 goals in 44 league games last season, proving vital as Morecambe staved off the drop again.

A move to a more secure or upwardly-mobile third-tier side could be on the cards, and Lincoln certainly fit that profile.