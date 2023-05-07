League Two boss emerges as managerial target for Blackpool

Blackpool have identified Barrow manager Pete Wild as a potential managerial target, as per The Sun.

Blackpool will be looking to appoint a permanent manager this summer as they gear up for a return to League One. After struggling under both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy, the Tangerines have been relegated from the Championship despite the best efforts of caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie.

A new boss will be needed ahead of next season and now, it has been claimed Barrow boss Wild is one on their radar.

The Sun reports that the 38-year-old is on their shortlist of possible appointments as McCarthy’s permanent successor, and it’s clear to see why. Wild has worked well on a shoestring budget with Barrow, turning them from relegation candidates last season into a top-half League Two team.

Regardless of tomorrow’s results, the Bluebirds will finish in 9th.

It isn’t the first time Wild has caught the eye either, performing well in tough circumstances with Oldham Athletic as both caretaker and permanent boss before an impressing spell in the National League with Halifax Town.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

A smart target?

Wild’s resume is a pretty strong one and after this season, it isn’t a surprise to see him drawing admiring glances from elsewhere. It remains to be seen if Blackpool will firm up their reported interest in the boss though and if they do, whether or not he’ll be willing to move on from Barrow.

The Tangerines should already be somewhat aware of Wild after his Bluebirds defeated them in the EFL Cup earlier this season. They played out a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road before emerging victorious on penalties, condemning the Championship side to a first round exit.