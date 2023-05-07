Derby County veteran’s stance on retirement revealed as end of contract approaches

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies wants to extend his playing career by one more year as he approaches the end of his Rams contract, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

Derby County favourite Davies turned 38 in March and has seen his game time more limited this season.

The club captain has featured 23 times across all competitions but after spending much of 2023 watching on as an unused substitute, Davies has now played the full 90 minutes in the Rams’ last three League One games, helping get their play-off push back on track after a poor run of form.

Doubt surrounds his long-term future though. His contract is up this summer, so given his age and more limited involvement this season, questions have been asked if this will be his last season in a Derby County shirt and potentially last as a player.

However, as per reporter Alan Nixon, Davies wants to play for one more year. The former Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur man is still determined to keep going and hopes to continue on the pitch beyond the end of this season, Nixon has said on his Patreon.

A part to play at Pride Park?

While Davies is keen to keep on playing, it remains to be seen whether or not his future lies with Derby County.

The centre-back has been with the Rams since 2017 and he’s been an important figure since. Across all competitions, he’s managed 174 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with five goals in the process.

A player of his experience and leadership is always going to have a valuable role to play off the pitch but with Davies confident that he can keep contributing on-pitch too, it remains to be seen whether or not Paul Warne has him in his plans for the 2023/24 campaign.