Brentford join Premier League rivals in battle for £10m-rated Sunderland man

Sunderland star Jack Clarke is also on the radar of Premier League side Brentford ahead of the summer, The Sun has reported.

Sunderland man Clarke has been a huge reason behind the Black Cats’ success this season. He’s successfully made the step up from League One to the Championship, putting some of his previous second-tier struggles well and truly behind him.

Across all competitions, the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur man has managed 10 goals and 11 assists in 47 games, becoming a serious threat on the left-hand side.

Now, after previous claims of interest from Crystal Palace, The Sun has said Brentford are also keen on Clarke.

It is reiterated that Palace see Clarke as a good replacement for Wilfried Zaha but with fellow Londoners Brentford also turning to Clarke in a bid to bolster their attack, there could be a battle for his services as Sunderland look to demand at least £10m for his services if they miss out on promotion.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

One to hold onto?

Regardless of how Sunderland’s season ends, Clarke is someone they will be hoping to hold onto. He’s been a key player this season and in their bid to get back to their former best, holding onto star men will be important.

However, the Black Cats could have their resolve tested if top-flight clubs like Brentford and Palace come calling. Landing a good fee for his services might provide a welcome boost for Tony Mowbray and co in the transfer market too, giving them a chance to add some much-needed depth to their ranks.

It awaits to be seen if the interest is firmed up further down the line, but Brentford’s interest only hots things up in the battle for his signature.