Arsenal and Leicester City cast eyes over Blackburn Rovers star

Arsenal and Leicester City are the latest sides to send scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, as per The Sun.

Blackburn Rovers prodigy Wharton broke into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side over the start of the season and after a spell out of the first-team picture, he’s really cemented his place in the team again over the final weeks of the season.

His performances have drawn plenty of Premier League interest ahead of the summer, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace among the sides said to have been keeping tabs on his performances.

Now, a new report from The Sun says that Wharton has drawn more admiring glances. Premier League title challengers Arsenal and relegation-threatened Leicester City both are claimed to have watched Wharton in action last week.

The 18-year-old central midfielder has made 16 Championship appearances this season, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process. He’s emerged as one of the EFL’s most exciting talents this campaign and Rovers could have a fight to retain his services.

Destined for the top?

Wharton has seriously impressed when given the chance this season and over the latter stages of the campaign, he’s really cemented his place in Tomasson’s starting XI. There’s no doubt that game time will be vital for his development and he’ll get that on the senior stage at Ewood Park, but the admiring glances from clubs like Arsenal could be hard to ignore.

It remains to be seen which of the clubs to scout Wharton end up firming up their interest with a summer swoop, but there could be some battle for his signature.

That would give Rovers a welcome financial boost, but they may well want to retain Wharton’s services and have him become a key part of Tomasson’s project in Lancashire.