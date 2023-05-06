‘There’s stronger teams than them’ – Middlesbrough v Coventry City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Coventry City in the Championship on Monday.

Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City to the Riverside on Monday, for a fixture that we could see repeated in the Championship play-offs later this month.

Boro currently sit in 4th place of the table. Michael Carrick’s side have lost their last two going into this one, losing away at Rotherham United in their last outing.

Mark Robins’ Coventry meanwhile are in 5th place of the table. A point will guarantee their place in this season’s play-offs and they go into this game unbeaten in six after overcoming neighbours Birmingham City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough are losing form at the wrong time. I really thought they’d be the nailed on favourites in the play-offs but now I think there’s stronger teams than them – Coventry being one.

“They’re finding form and Viktor Gyokeres is on fire so I really think they’ll be a force to be reckoned with, should they make the play-offs.

“With a play-off place still not guaranteed, I’m expecting the Sky Blues to really throw everything at Boro and come away with what would be an impressive win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Coventry City

James Ray

“There’s still plenty at stake coming into this one and Coventry won’t want to leave anything to chance despite sitting in a strong position in the fight for the last two play-off spots. Boro know they need to gain some momentum going into the play-offs though after a bit of a stutter in form, so a victory here would be a big confidence boost.

“We could even see these two face another in the semi-finals, so the result here could be telling.

“I’m leaning towards a Boro win but given their shaky form of late and the fact that Coventry still need to seal a top-six finish, I’m going to predict an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Coventry City