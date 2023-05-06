‘The icing on the cake’ – Preston North End v Sunderland prediction: The72

Preston North End host Sunderland in the Championship on Monday.

And all eyes will be on Sunderland for this one, as they look for a win to give themselves a chance of moving up into the play-off places on the final day of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit in 7th place of the table and two points behind Millwall who go up against Blackburn Rovers, meaning Sunderland need a win to stand a chance of finishing inside the top six.

Preston meanwhile have seen their top six hopes diminish. They sit in 11th place of the table after a run of four games without a win, compared to the Black Cats who are unbeaten in eight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Whatever the outcome of this game, there will be celebrations in the Sunderland camp. They’ve enjoyed a fine season so far and a top six finish would really be the icing on the cake.

“And a game against Preston is a favourable one for the Black Cats. Preston are out of form and out of the play-offs, but they won’t be an easy match at all.

“Still, I always fancy Sunderland to win on big occasions and I’m going to back them to nick a win here. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Sunderland

James Ray

“Sunderland still have it all to play for in the fight for the play-offs and while I can see them taking all three points here, I’m not sure if they’ll get the favours they need elsewhere.

“Preston will be keen to spoil the party but they’ve ended the season with a bit of a whimper too. An uncertain summer awaits too after Ryan Lowe’s recent comments over his future, and I can see Sunderland pouncing in an apprehensive atmosphere.

“I’ll go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-3 Sunderland