‘The best of the rest’ – Luton Town v Hull City prediction: The72

Luton Town host Hull City in the Championship on Monday.

Luton Town welcome Hull City to Kenilworth Road, for both sides’ final league fixture of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hatters though will be playing in the play-offs later this month and so Rob Edwards will want a strong finish from his side, going into Monday’s game on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run.

Hull meanwhile have been impressive during the second half of the season. They sit in 14th place of the table compared to Luton in 3rd and have lost just one of their last eight in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve really enjoyed watching both of these teams this season. Luton Town are really the best of the rest and I think they stand a great chance of earning promotion, but they’ll want to finish on a positive note here.

“And so too will Hull. They can leapfrog Watford in 13th with a win and so they’ll be right up for it, and we should see some really great football on display here.

“Luton Town are formidable but they can be frustrated when playing at home, so I’ll back Hull to take a point from this one.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Hull City

James Ray

“Luton need to carry as much momentum as possible into the play-offs and I can see them picking up a good win here.

They’re in 3rd place on merit – they’re not the plucky surprise package that they’ve been viewed as for a while anymore, they’re bonafide promotion contenders and one of the Championship’s most dangerous sides. That could shine through here against a Hull City side that has had their second-tier status confirmed for a while now.

“Hull aren’t a side to write off, but I’m backing the hosts to see out the regular season in solid fashion.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Hull City