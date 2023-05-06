‘That will be their downfall’ – Millwall v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Monday.

Millwall and Blackburn Rovers face off in a huge clash on the final day of the Championship season.

The Lions currently sit in 6th place, the last of the play-off spots. Rovers come into the game in 9th, but they’re only two points behind Gary Rowett’s side and will overtake the hosts if they emerge victorious.

A draw could be enough for Millwall to seal a top-six finish but they would need Sunderland and West Brom to avoid victory. If Blackburn are to sneak into the play-off spots, they have to win and hope both the Black Cats and the Baggies lose given their poor goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn just haven’t been able to drag themselves over the line in the play-off fight and that leaves them with all the work to do coming into the final day of the season. They’ve played some great attacking football but their inability to score enough goals has seen them drop points and ultimately, I think that will be their downfall here.

“Rovers just aren’t prolific enough and with the home faithful behind Millwall for such a big game, I can see the Lions securing a play-off spot with all three points.

“It won’t be without stress, but I’m calling a home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn Rovers have been really unconvincing of late. Even if they do get into the top six I don’t think they’d stand a chance, but they’ll certainly give it a go in this one.

“Millwall’s form has been pretty patchy of late too so they’ll have to put in a really good performance to confirm their spot in the play-offs.

“But Blackburn’s away form this season has been pretty woeful, so I’m going to have to back Millwall to win at The Den.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Blackburn Rovers