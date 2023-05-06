‘One of the best we’ve ever seen’ – Burnley v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Burnley host Cardiff City in the Championship on Monday.

Burnley’s fantastic 2022/23 campaign comes to an end on Monday as they host Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

The Clarets have long confirmed their return to the Premier League as Championship champions and will be keen to end a fantastic season on a high. Vincent Kompany’s side have lost just three games all season and come into this one off the back of consecutive wins.

As for Cardiff City, the pressure is off for them too with the relegation battle over. The Bluebirds have climbed clear of the drop under Sabri Lamouchi’s management, sitting in 21st place while Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic drop into League One.

Last time out, Cardiff fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Neither side has anything left to play for coming into the last day of the season but Burnley will be determined to take all three points to push them over the 100-point marker for the season. Kompany’s side have been relentless all campaign and there’s no doubt that they’ll go down as one of the best we’ve ever seen in this division.

“Cardiff will be hopeful of ending the season on a high but away to Burnley, they could be in for a tough afternoon.

“I think the Clarets will give us one last show before going onto bigger things in the top-flight. Home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Cardiff City

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Luke Phelps

“It would be a real shame if Burnley didn’t end the season with a win. But they face a Cardiff City side who can enjoy the final game of the season after securing their Championship status for another year.

“I reckon Kompany will make a few changes here and play some of his more periphery players, so it could be a good chance for Cardiff to finish on a high.

“But even with a weakened side, I think Burnley get through this one.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Cardiff City