‘Ending on a positive note’ – QPR v Bristol City prediction: The72

QPR host Bristol City in the Championship on Monday.

QPR welcome Bristol City to West London on Monday afternoon, on the final day of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Both sides might have had top six hopes going into the campaign but both have missed out. QPR have missed out by quite some distance after their fall from grace this season, but back-to-back wins has ensured their Championship safety.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side sit in 15th place of the table compared to QPR in 19th, with the Robins’ form of late having taken a hit – they’ve won just one of their last five in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“A dire season is actually ending on a positive note for QPR. They’ve picked up two crucial wins in their last two outings and ending the season on a three-game winning streak would make for a positive atmosphere ahead of the next season.

“Bristol City meanwhile continue to linger in the Championship’s bottom half. They’re often capable of beating the best but they don’t often achieve much, with another fairly forgettable season in the bank for them.

“QPR have the momentum here and I actually fancy them to nick it.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Bristol City

James Ray

“After edging away from the relegation fight, I think QPR will end their campaign on a high in front of the home faithful. A big few months await Ainsworth and co, but I reckon they’ll have reason to celebrate on Monday.

“Bristol City round out the campaign without really achieving anything too notable but I do think they’re on the right path under Pearson. An important summer is on the horizon though if they want to push up the table and their weaknesses could be on show here. I’m going for a narrow home victory.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Bristol City