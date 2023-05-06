‘Almost there’ – Bradford City v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

Bradford City host Leyton Orient in League Two on Monday.

Bradford City missed out on the chance to confirm a play-off spot and keep their top-three hopes alive in the week, falling to a late 3-2 loss at the hands of Crewe Alexandra.

It means the Bantams remain in 7th heading into the final day of the season. They boast a three-point gap to Mansfield Town, who also have a worse goal difference than Mark Hughes’ side.

As for Orient, their promotion party has been in full flow. They’re heading for League One football next season and will be going up as champions. Their performance against Stockport County will have disappointed Richie Wellens and co as they fell to a 3-0 loss, but their ultimate goal has already been achieved.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bradford City only need a point to confirm their spot in the play-offs but they would’ve much preferred coming into a tough test against Leyton Orient with their fate already wrapped up. Despite being the division’s best team by some margin, they are a good side to face on the final day given that their status as champions is already sealed.

“Orient will want to reward their travelling fans with a strong performance to end a fantastic season but Bradford are a tough side to beat at home.

“The stakes are higher for the hosts and that will give them the edge over Orient I think. I’ll back the Bantams to win and secure a place in the play-offs.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 2-1 Leyton Orient

Luke Phelps

“Bradford City are almost there. They can lose this one and still make the play-offs – providing Mansfield Town don’t beat Colchester United – but Mark Hughes will want a strong finish from his side nonetheless.

“In terms of points, there’s really not a lot separating the team in the play-off places, and so Bradford could take a lot of momentum and confidence into the play-offs if they get a result over the champions here.

“But the Bantams’ home form is nothing to write home about and so I think it’ll be a difficult end to the season – I’ll say score draw.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-1 Leyton Orient