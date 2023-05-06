‘A pretty drab affair’ – Norwich City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Norwich City host Blackpool in the Championship on Monday.

Norwich City welcome Blackpool on the final day of the 2022/23 Championship season. In truth, it’s been a disappointing season for both sides with Blackpool heading back down to League One, and Norwich missing out on the top six.

The Seasiders were relegated after losing 3-2 against Millwall last time out. They’ve put up a decent fight under interim boss Stephen Dobbie but after two years in the second tier, they’ve been relegated.

As for Norwich, they sit in 12th place of the table having won just one of their last 10 in the Championship, and they could even finish inside the bottom half if Watford beat Stoke City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Two quite poor teams going at it here. With neither side having much to play for I think we could see a few youngsters in the side, so it’s a tough one to call.

“Norwich perhaps have more promising younger players on their books and so if both sides field younger teams, I expect Norwich to get through it.

“And a win might give Canaries fans some kind of hope before the 2023/24 campaign, after a disappointing one this time round.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Blackpool

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

James Ray

“Both sides will be happy this season is coming to a close and to be honest, I can see it being a pretty drab affair.

“Norwich simply have to do better if they’re to get themselves back into the promotion picture next season and changes need to be made over the summer. As for Blackpool, Dobbie needs to be in the conversation for the permanent job and he should see this as another opportunity to strengthen his chances of earning the full-time role.

“Here though, I can see a goalless draw playing out.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-0 Blackpool