‘A nice end to a decent season’ – Birmingham City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Monday.

It marks both sides’ final game of the 2022/23 season, and it’s been very different campaigns for either side with Sheffield United returning to the Premier League, and with Blues heading for their 12th successive Championship campaign in 2023/24.

But there’s certainly positives to take from this season for John Eustace’s side. They sit in 17th place of the table on 53 points and a point could see them claim their highest points tally in a season since 2016.

United meanwhile will want a win to take them past the 90 point mark, but defeat v Huddersfield Town in midweek will give Blues hope for this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“A win for either side would mark a nice end to a decent season. I’ve been impressed with both, albeit with both teams having very different expectations for the season.

“Blues are proving that they can go up against anyone in the league but consistency has been their issue. The same can probably be said about United, although they managed to find consistency when it mattered most this season.

“I’m expecting a hard-fought game here despite it being the end of the season and given that it’s at St Andrew’s, I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Both sides will be relieved that their last game of the season has nothing at stake. The Blues are well clear of the drop and the Blades have 2nd place wrapped up, making for a pleasant end to the season for both sides.

“There’s still a game of football to be played though and I have to back the visitors to take all three points.

“Both will be keen to end on a high but there’s still a clear gap between the two sides. I’ll go for a fairly comfortable Sheffield United victory.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Sheffield United