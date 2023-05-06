‘A crashing halt’ – Swansea City v West Brom prediction: The72

Swansea City host West Brom in the Championship on Monday.

West Brom make the long journey to South Wales with their play-off hopes still just about alive.

The Baggies sit in 8th place and need to win to have any chance of pushing into the top-six, with two points separating them and 6th placed Millwall. They’ll have their work cut out though as Swansea City are a side in fine form ahead of the final day of the season.

Russell Martin’s side are in 10th place as it stands, five points off the play-offs. They embarked on a fantastic run of six wins in seven games to breathe life into their top-six bid but after drawing to Hull City last time out, their faint hopes were brought to an end.

The Swans are still unbeaten in eight though and will be determined to end the season on a high.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“West Brom still have a faint hope of breaking into the play-off spots but honestly, I can’t see them doing so. Their away form has been abysmal, winning only two of their last nine on the road. That’s what has cost them a top-six spot and I can see them falling to another away defeat here.

“Swansea have been great in the closing stages of the season and despite the off-pitch problems there have been this season, seeing out a top-half finish would be a big achievement.

“I’ll back them to end the season on a high too, bringing West Brom’s dreams to a crashing halt in the process. Home win.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 3-1 West Brom

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Luke Phelps

“Even though West Brom only have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs, it’s a chance nonetheless, and that’s a great turnaround after the start they made to this season.

“They’ve come a long way under Corberan, but Martin’s Swansea have been so impressive of late and if there was just another game or two left, I think they’d make the play-offs.

“So it’s going to be a difficult one for both sides given that Swansea are in form and West Brom are chasing a play-off place, and with both teams having decent quality, I think they’ll cancel the other out.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-2 West Brom