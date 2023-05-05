What’s former West Brom and Norwich City man Graham Dorrans up to these days?

Graham Dorrans played for West Brom between 2008 to 2015 and Norwich City from 2015 to 2017.

Born in Glasgow, Dorrans joined Livingston after previously training with boyhood club Rangers as a youngster. Dorrans played 77 times for Livingston before being signed by West Brom for £200,000 in 2008.

Dorrans struggled for minutes in his first season at The Hawthorns, playing just eight times in the Premier League as West Brom were relegated at the end of the season.

However, the 2009/10 campaign sparked his time with the Baggies into life as he enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 13 times in 45 Championship games and helping West Brom bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Dorrans played 189 games in total for the Baggies including five consecutive years in the top flight before he joined Norwich on an initial loan deal in 2015.

Norwich were promoted via the play-offs back to the Premier League at the end of the season as Dorrans’ move was made permanent, spending two more seasons in England.

So what’s Dorrans up to these days?

Dorrans returned to boyhood club Rangers in 2017 but made just 23 appearances across two seasons due to injuries, then joining Dundee FC before a brief spell in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers, before later returning to Scotland to finish at Dunfermline Athletic.

Now at 35, Dorrans has found a new club in Scotland’s seventh tier, joining Johnstone Burgh on a one-year contract that will begin in the summer.

The 12-time Scotland international was playing in the Scottish League One 12 months ago but is preparing to return in the seventh tier. If Dorrans still possesses any of the talent he showed in England with West Brom and Norwich then his time with Johnstone Burgh should be a very enjoyable one for him.