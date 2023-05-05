What’s former Watford and Sheffield Wednesday man Daniel Pudil up to these days?

Daniel Pudil played for Watford between 2012 and 2016 and Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2019.

Born in Prague, Pudil played for Czech giants Sparta Prague in his youth before cutting his teeth at FK Chmel Blsany. Pudil later joined Slovan Liberec where he spent four years before joining Belgian side Genk following a year on loan at Slavia Prague.

Pudil’s career at Genk was a hugely successful one winning the only league title and cup triumph of his career, playing in the Champions League and Europa League before joining Spanish side Granada in January 2012.

The defender never played for Granada however, joining Cesena in Serie A on loan for the rest of the season where he caught the eye of Watford who brought him to Vicarage Road the following summer on an initial loan deal.

Pudil made his stay at Watford permanent at the end of the season, staying for a further two years and playing 108 times in total for the Hornets, and helping Watford win automatic promotion to the Premier League in his final season with the club in 2015.

After Watford were promoted, Pudil remained in the Championship, joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan before later making his stay permanent. He was with the Owls until 2019 when he left following 107 games and two play-off finishes.

So what’s Pudil up to these days?

After leaving Wednesday, Pudil returned to the Czech Republic and joined FK Mlada Boleslav and later FK Viktoria Zizkov the following year.

Now at 37, Pudil has returned to Sheffield and England where he plays in the ninth-tier for Northern Counties East League Premier Division side Hallam FC who he joined in 2022. Hallam are the second-oldest football club in the world, with their ground Sandygate recognised as the oldest football ground in the world.

Pudil was capped 35 times by the Czech Republic between 2007 and 2016, playing in Euro 2016. The uncompromising centre-back is still evidently in love with the game and Sheffield seems to have become his second home.