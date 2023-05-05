‘Too little too late’ – Barnsley v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Barnsley host Peterborough United in League One on Sunday.

Barnsley and Peterborough United face off in a big game on the final day of the season. The Tykes have already wrapped up a play-off spot and will finish in 4th place, but Posh still have it all to play for.

Michael Duff’s side have only won one of their last four but they should be feeling confident heading into the play-offs. Either Bolton Wanderers or Derby County await them, with 5th place out of reach for Posh even if they win.

Darren Ferguson and co have dragged themselves into the play-off picture but they’re up against it ahead of their trip to Oakwell. Peterborough United occupy 7th and sit two points shy of the top-six, meaning they need to beat Barnsley and hope Derby lose to Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh have also won only once in their last four, so neither side come into this tie with much momentum.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It feels like too little too late for Peterborough United. Oakwell has been a bit of a fortress for Barnsley, so there’s not many tougher places for Posh to go when they need a win.

“Barnsley’s fate is already sealed but they’ll be looking to claim all three points to take some momentum into the play-offs.

“It’s a tough one to call as Posh are a seriously dangerous side on their day, but I don’t think they’ll make a late break into the top-six. I’ll go for a draw here, but it could go either way.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-2 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“Posh are the unpredictable side in the play-off picture. But their unpredictability borders on the inconsistent and now they face a huge final game of the season.

“They’ll be counting on Derby County slipping up in their tough final day game against Sheffield Wednesday, who have won their last three now and look in good shape ahead of the play-offs.

“Barnsley though will view this game as good practise for the play-offs and so I’m expecting a dominant performance from the Tykes, who’ve been formidable at home throughout the season.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Peterborough United