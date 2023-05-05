QPR man says he’d ‘like to get something sorted’ ahead of contract expiry this summer

Chris Martin sees his QPR contract expire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old striker joined QPR on a short-term contract earlier in the year. He’s since featured 15 times in the Championship for QPR, scoring four goals including the winner in the 2-1 victory at Burnley last month.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has already hinted that he’s keen to extend Martin’s stay at the club. And now, speaking to FLW via SkyBet, Martin has had his say on his future in West London.

He said:

“I’d like to get something sorted, but I don’t want to talk out of turn. Nothing has been discussed yet – I’m sure once the season draws to a close, these conversations can be had. I’ve had a good relationship with the manager so far and I’m sure we will sit down at the end of the season and see if there can be something figured out.”

QPR have a number of other players out of contract this summer including Leon Balogun, Luke Amos, Jordan Archer, and Chris Willock, although the R’s hold a one-year extension option in Willock’s current deal.

And Ainsworth is set to see half of his attacking department leave in the summer with the likes of Tyler Roberts and Jamal Lowe’s loan deals expiring, and Martin currently out of contract leaving Lyndon Dykes as the club’s only out and out striker.

A new deal for Martin?

Martin has certainly given the club something to think about. He’s scored a handful of goals since arriving and some hugely important ones too, whilst also proving to be a leader in the squad during what’s been a really tough period.

And with attacking options looking depleted ahead of next season, a new deal for Martin makes sense. It’ll likely be another one year deal, and Ainsworth will need more attacking reinforcements in the summer, but keeping Martin for the 2023/24 campaign looks like it’d be a shrewd move.

QPR finish their campaign at home to Bristol City on Monday.