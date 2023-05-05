Out of contract Aston Villa midfielder to join League One club on trial

Cheltenham Town are set to bring Aston Villa midfielder Hayden Lindley in on trial, Gloucestershire Live has reported.

Aston Villa talent Lindley spent the first half of the season on loan with Newport County, playing five times in League Two for the Exiles. He returned to his parent club in January though and has since found regular minutes with Villa’s U21s.

The 20-year-old, formerly of Manchester City’s academy, is out of contract at the end of the season though and seems for all intents and purposes that he will not be penning a new deal at Villa Park.

Gloucestershire Live reports suggest that Cheltenham Town have taken note of the situation by opting to bring him in on trial.

They state that with free agency beckoning, Lindley is set to spend the next two days training with Wade Elliott’s side in a bid to impress. Given his contract situation, the Robins or any other suitors will be able to sign Lindley for nothing when he becomes a free agent.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Shrewd swoops for Town?

With another season of League One football awaiting, Cheltenham Town will be hopeful of strengthening their squad this summer while holding onto the star men that have helped them secure their third-tier status.

Shrewd moves for out of contract players like Lindley present low cost, low risk chances to bolster their ranks, so it’s wise to bring the midfielder in on trial to get a taste of what he can offer before deciding on a swoop.

At only 20, Lindley looks like a bright talent for the future but it remains to be seen if he can show Elliott and co he’s got what it takes to play at League One level.