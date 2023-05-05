Norwich City confirm summer departures of 5 first-team players including Rangers target

Norwich City have confirmed that Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram, Josh Martin, and Danel Sinani will all leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

Norwich City still have one game of their 2022/23 campaign remaining, but already they’re making moves ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

The club revealed on Twitter earlier this afternoon that first-team quintet Dowell, McGovern, Byram, Martin, and Sinani will all be leaving the club when their contracts expire next month, with Teemu Pukki’s summer exit confirmed earlier in the season.

The standout names on that list are Dowell and Byram. Dowell is being heavily linked with a move to Rangers, with recent reports having revealed that he’s undergone a medical with the Scottish club, whilst Byram has endured another injury-hit season following his 2019 arrival.

McGovern, 38, hasn’t played a league game for the Canaries since the 2020/21 season, whilst Martin and Sinani have failed to make impressions out on loan at Barnsley and Wigan Athletic respectively.

A summer clear-out…

Norwich Coty are at a turning point. David Wagner has overseen a poor finish to the 2022/23 season and it’s clear that a bit of a revamp is needed in the summer months.

And moving on players who won’t have a part to play next season is a start. It’ll clear the wage bill a bit and allow for Wagner to replace them, hopefully with some younger blood.

Dowell’s departure is a disappointing one and Pukki’s is too. And it’s a sad end to a frustrating time at Carrow Road for Byram who’s clearly a gifted player, though injuries have kept him from really progressing with the club.

But again, there’s a chance for the Canaries to give their squad a much-needed makeover in time for the 2023/24 campaign and fans will be hoping to see a few new faces come through the door this summer.

First though is a season finale at home to Blackpool on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.