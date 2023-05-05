Leeds United could poach Norwich City backroom figure after Orta departure, report reveals

Leeds United could turn towards Norwich City’s Start Webber as their new director of football, reports LeedsAllOver.

Leeds United are in a bit of a crisis. They’ve just hired their third manager of the season in Sam Allardyce and they’ve just lost former director or football Victor Orta, who left by mutual consent earlier this week.

The Yorkshire club currently sit in 17th place of the table and have just four games of the season left to salvage their Premier League status, with a trip to Manchester City on the cards for them this weekend.

And ahead of what promises to be a hectic summer at Elland Road, an emerging report from LeedsAllOver has revealed that the Whites could turn to Norwich City’s sporting director Webber as their new director of football.

Their report writes that, if Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani ‘is still part of the selection process for the new director of football’, then Webber ‘will appear high in the priorities to try to appoint’.

A bit about Webber…

Webber started of as a grounds person at Wrexham before moving into a coaching role at the club. He later landed roles at Liverpool, QPR, Wolves, and Huddersfield Town before taking up his current position at Norwich City in 2017.

Since Webber’s arrival, Norwich City have won promotion twice and have been relegated from the Premier League twice. Webber has often come under criticism for the Canaries’ inability to stay in the Premier League, and this season for their struggles in the Championship.

So this link to Leeds United certainly seems like an odd one. But Webber remains an experienced name and perhaps at the a different club with a different approach, he could enjoy more success.

Expect him to be one of several names that the club are considering though, ahead of a crucial end to the season under Allardyce.