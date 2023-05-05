Key Bolton Wanderers man set to return v Bristol Rovers

Bolton Wanderers take on Bristol Rovers in their final League One game of the season on Sunday.

Bolton head to the Memorial Stadium to face Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Sunday. It’s a final league game of the 2022/23 season for Ian Evatt’s side – a memorable season so far.

The Trotters lifted the Papa Johns Trophy at the start of last month and have since booked their place in this season’s League One play-offs, so they’ll be hoping for a strong finish this weekend to put them in good stead for their play-off fixtures.

And taking to Twitter earlier this afternoon, The Bolton News’ Marx Iles revealed that defender Ricardo Santos will return against Bristol Rovers after missing the last month of action with a thigh injury. Iles also revealed that long-term absentees Jack Iredale and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should be returning to training next week, and could even feature in the play-offs.

More great news. Ricardo Santos will return for Wanderers at Bristol Rovers this weekend. Jack Iredale and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should be back in training next week… And 'might' make the play-offs. #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) May 5, 2023

Santos has been a key player throughout this season and his return in time for the play-offs is a massive boost for Bolton. Iredale meanwhile has missed almost the entirety of 2023 with a knee injury, whilst Bodvarsson has missed the bulk of 2023 with an ankle injury.

A huge boost…

Bolton’s form took a bit of a hit in March. But that cup win, and some positive results in League One has since has put them in really good stead for the play-offs.

Having Santos back is such a boost as well. Evatt will want him to play this weekend so he can get some match fitness back in time for the play-offs, whilst the potential returns of Iredale and Bodvarsson is also a boost, but whether either player would be risked in such high-stake games remains to be seen.

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers kicks off at 12pm on Sunday, with a win for Bolton able to see them finish in their current 5th place position.