Ipswich Town set sights on Premier League loanee with 25-goals/assists this season

Ipswich Town are among the sides interested in Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of next season, as per Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town have sealed their long-awaited promotion to the Championship and with Kieran McKenna at the helm and solid financial backing behind them, exciting is already building ahead of next season.

There will be plenty of work to do over the summer though as Town prepare themselves for second-tier football, and a number of potential targets have already been linked ahead of the transfer window.

Now, new claims of two potential targets have emerged from Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop.

Reporting on Twitter, he states that Ipswich are among the sides keen on Charlton Athletic loan star Rak-Sakyi. The 20-year-old has been a huge hit in League One this season, netting 15 goals and providing nine assists in 48 games for the Addicks. He also provided an assist in his only outing for Palace’s U21s before heading to The Valley, taking him to 25 goal contributions for the season.

Ipswich were mentioned as admirers of Rak-Sakyi ahead of the January window back in December. Colby Bishop, who is also said to be a target, was also linked with the Tractor Boys in March.

What next for Rak-Sakyi?

Interest in Rak-Sakyi is inevitable. He’s been a starring player for Charlton Athletic in just his first season of senior football, dazzling on the right-wing while also operating centrality as a striker at times. He’s lived up to the hype that surrounded his name upon arrival at The Valley and there’s no doubt that bigger things await him next season.

It has been said that Palace will take their time over a decision regarding Rak-Sakyi though. Reports have claimed the Eagles plan on having him around during pre-season and assessing their plans before a final decision, which will likely come later in the window.

If he is allowed to head out on loan again, there’s no doubt that a clutch of clubs will be keen on recruiting his services.