Championship boss confirms talks with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City target over future as deal nears expiry

Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed he wants to keep Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City target Mark Harris, revealing recent talks over a possible new deal.

Harris was linked with both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City last month amid uncertainty over his future in South Wales.

The Cardiff City attacker sees his contract expire at the end of the season and if a new deal isn’t agreed, he will be free to search for a new club as a free agent. The 24-year-old has been in and out of the Bluebirds’ starting XI this season, managing only three goals in 37 games across all competitions.

Now though, amid interest from elsewhere and despite his limited minutes in 2023, Lamouchi has revealed he’s keen to hold onto Harris.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Cardiff City boss revealed talks have taken place over the possibility of a new agreement. He confirmed his desire to keep the attacker beyond the end of this season, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be reached. He said:

“I talked yesterday with Mark Harris, because we would like to do something with him.

“With the others, we will wish them the best luck for the future. Because, probably, we need to renew the squad to change some energy and to try to do what we can.

“He knows absolutely what I’m thinking about him. He can leave, because it’s he end of his contract, but he knows I like him. I didn’t have too much time to work with him and in a different context I’m sure we can do something better for him. Better for him, better for the club, for everyone.”

What next for Harris?

Once the final game of the season is out of the way, Cardiff City’s full focus will be on preparing for next season to ensure they’re not dragged into another relegation fight. Players like Harris need their futures resolved, as does manager Lamouchi, who sees his contract run out this summer too.

For Harris, it will be intriguing to see how his situation pans out.

While Lamouchi is seemingly an admirer of his talents, the Cardiff City forward has barely played during his tenure. Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City will be attractive options for Harris if their interest is genuine too, so it remains to be seen just where he’s playing his football come the start of the 2023/24 campaign.