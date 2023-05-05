‘By the skin of their teeth’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Derby County in League One on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s clash with Derby County back on form ahead of the play-offs. The Owls would’ve hoped they could secure automatic promotion but a drop in form saw Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle capitalise, leaving Darren Moore’s side in 3rd.

They have now won three games in a row though as they look to take as much momentum as possible into the play-offs.

As for Derby County, they’re still fighting to secure a top-six spot heading into the last day of the campaign.

Peterborough United still have a chance of taking their place, but they need to win against Barnsley and hope that the Rams fall to defeat on Sunday. Paul Warne’s side haven’t tasted defeat in six games, winning three and drawing three in that run.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday need to put aside the disappointment of missing out on automatics and focus on avoiding play-off heartbreak again. They come into this one in good form and I think they’ll get the better of the Rams here.

“Derby face a nervous afternoon and while they might snatch a point, I’ve got a feeling they’re going to be made to sweat.

“I’m going for a Wednesday win but I can’t see Peterborough United beating Barnsley, meaning the Rams will earn a play-off spot by the skin of their teeth.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“All is not lost for Sheffield Wednesday. They’ll enter the play-offs as the favourites to win and I think they stand a very good chance of doing so, especially given their recent run of form.

“Derby can still miss out on the top six though and so they’ll be a threat to Wednesday. But at Hillsborough, it’s always hard to bet against the Owls.

“I think Wednesday will nick a win and go into the play-offs on a run of four-straight wins, though it certainly wont be an easy end to their campaign.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County