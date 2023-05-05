Bristol City maintain interest in Crystal Palace man after failing with winter swoop

Bristol City are set to revive their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Jake O’Brien this summer, as per a report from the South London Press.

Bristol City are on the right path under Nigel Pearson and it will be hoped that a fruitful summer can help them push up the Championship table over the course of the 2023/24 campaign. The Robins sit in 15th place heading into the final day but will be hoping to break into the top-half with some more consistency next season.

Recruitment will be vital in their bid to move up the division and now, it has been said they’re poised to go back in for winter target Jake O’Brien.

As per the South London Press, the Robins are set to revive their interest in the Crystal Palace defender. City failed with a move to sign O’Brien on loan in January but they are now ‘even more determined’ to sign him this time around.

A strong 2022/23 campaign…

After sending Irishman O’Brien to Swindon Town for the second half of last season, Palace loaned the defender to Belgian second-tier side RWD Molenbeek in the summer. He’s been a regular in Belgium too, chipping in with two goals and an assist in 29 games.

They’re on track to win promotion to the Jupiler Pro League too, sitting top of the table in the promotion play-off stage.

With Bristol City looking to kick on next season, recruiting players on an upward trajectory like O’Brien will be important. It remains to be seen just what parent club Palace have planned for him, but he looks like a good target for the Robins as they look to bolster their options at the back in the summer transfer window.