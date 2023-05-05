Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Blackpool among sides keen on AFC Wimbledon ace

Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, Blackpool and Reading are all interested in AFC Wimbledon’s loaned out forward Zach Robinson, as per the South London Press.

AFC Wimbledon sent young forward Robinson out on loan last summer, giving him a shot at regular game time in the Scottish Championship with Dundee.

He’s been a huge hit north of the border too, notching 12 goals and laying on five assists in 34 outings for the club.

Robinson will enter the final year of his contract with the Dons this summer and now, it is claimed he’s drawing interest from higher leagues ahead of the transfer window.

The South London Press reports that Hull City and already relegated duo Blackpool and Reading are all keen on Robinson. League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old after his strong season with Dundee, who could also look to bring him back permanently if they win promotion.

One to watch?

After Robinson’s strong season in Scotland, he could be a player to keep an eye on this summer. The Dons have shown before they’re willing to let their academy graduates go on to bigger and better things at the right price and striker Robinson could be the next to do so.

If a move doesn’t materialise, the Dons certainly won’t complain about having a player of his promise in and around the side next season. A deal could raise some good funds though, so it awaits to be seen just what position they take on his future.

With Bolton, Hull, Blackpool and Reading keen though, Robinson isn’t short of intriguing options ahead of the summer.