Birmingham City and Hull City keen on signing Peterborough United man – free agent this summer

Birmingham City and Hull City are ‘eyeing moves’ for Peterborough United winger Joe Ward, who sees his contract expire this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

A fresh report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Championship duo Birmingham City and Hull City are both keen on signing Ward, 27, as a free agent this summer.

The Englishman has been with Peterborough United since joining in the 2017/18 season. He’s since racked up more than 200 league appearances for Posh, with 39 of those coming in League One this season – he’s scored six and assisted nine more from midfield.

But TEAMtalk are reporting that Ward is ‘expected’ to leave Peterborough United as a free agent when his contract expires next month, with his availability having ‘alerted a number of clubs in England and Scotland’.

Birmingham City and Hull City are said to be keen as they look to improve on their mid-table finishes this season.

A real coup…

Ward has been a real threat for Peterborough United over the past few seasons. And his goal-scoring and goal-creating abilities have only gotten better over the past couple of campaigns and so he’ll surely be one of the most in-demand free agents this season.

Birmingham and Hull are shrewd operators in the transfer market. Both have maybe relied on loans a little too much over the past few years – Birmingham especially – and so both will want to sign players permanently, and both clubs would be attractive destinations for Ward.

Both have made progress under new managers this season. Hull are flourishing under Liam Rosenior and their new ownership and Birmingham City are solidifying under John Eustace, with hopes of a takeover this year too.

The summer ahead looks set to be an exciting one for Ward.